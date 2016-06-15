Wildfire Burning West of Show Low

Authorities say a wind-whipped brush fire has already burned about 2,500 acres in the White Mountain Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona about 10 miles south of Show Low.

Bureau of Indian Affairs officials say the so-called Cedar Creek Fire started around noon Wednesday and its cause is not immediately known.

They say the fire is moving in a northerly direction in rugged terrain, causing a huge plume of smoke.

No structures are immediately threatened and authorities say no evacuations have been ordered yet.

A stretch of U.S. 60 has been closed as crews conduct back-burning operations to stop fire progression.

About 80 firefighters are battling the brush fire with more crews on the way.

At least one air tanker is on the scene dropping retardant on the flames.

You can get more information by calling 928-333-3412