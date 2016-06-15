© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire Burning West of Show Low

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2016 at 4:55 PM MST
cedar_creek.jpg
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
/

Authorities say a wind-whipped brush fire has already burned about 2,500 acres in the White Mountain Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona about 10 miles south of Show Low.

Bureau of Indian Affairs officials say the so-called Cedar Creek Fire started around noon Wednesday and its cause is not immediately known.

They say the fire is moving in a northerly direction in rugged terrain, causing a huge plume of smoke.

No structures are immediately threatened and authorities say no evacuations have been ordered yet.

A stretch of U.S. 60 has been closed as crews conduct back-burning operations to stop fire progression.

About 80 firefighters are battling the brush fire with more crews on the way.

At least one air tanker is on the scene dropping retardant on the flames.

You can get more information by calling 928-333-3412

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsFire Season 2016
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content