© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona GOP Delegates Resign Rather Than Vote For Trump

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
Willis Glassgow/AP

At least two of several Arizona GOP delegates that have resigned say it's primarily because they refuse to vote for Donald Trump at next month's national convention.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that nine of the state's 58 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland have stepped down.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Frank Riggs and Zuhdi Jasser, a Muslim reform advocate, say they were willing to go if there was a chance of a contested convention.

Jasser says he also takes issue with Trump's immigration ban specifically targeting Muslims.

The other resigning delegates include top elected officials such as Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Secretary of State Michele Reagan.

Brnovich and Reagan cited previous commitments as the reason for missing the convention.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News republican presidential candidateselectionsPresidential Primary
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content