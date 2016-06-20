Arizona GOP Delegates Resign Rather Than Vote For Trump

At least two of several Arizona GOP delegates that have resigned say it's primarily because they refuse to vote for Donald Trump at next month's national convention.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that nine of the state's 58 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland have stepped down.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Frank Riggs and Zuhdi Jasser, a Muslim reform advocate, say they were willing to go if there was a chance of a contested convention.

Jasser says he also takes issue with Trump's immigration ban specifically targeting Muslims.

The other resigning delegates include top elected officials such as Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Secretary of State Michele Reagan.

Brnovich and Reagan cited previous commitments as the reason for missing the convention.