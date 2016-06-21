© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Cedar Fire At Nearly 42 Square Miles

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 21, 2016 at 7:37 AM MST
Source: Navajo County

A wildfire in east-central Arizona that has doubled in size to nearly 42 square miles is burning in an area with more sparse vegetation.

Navajo County spokesman Adam Wolfe said Monday afternoon that the community of Cedar Creek remains under pre-evacuation notice only.

He says the eastern edge of the fire has crossed over the Cedar Creek drainage, but the southern perimeter is still about 2 ½ miles north of the Cedar Creek community of about 300 residents.

Multi-agency operations chief Todd Abel says the fire also isn't moving quickly toward Cedar Creek because of shifting winds.

Fire officials say 23 crews continue to do burnout operations and additional resources have been ordered.

The fire began June 15 and its cause remains under investigation.

KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2016
