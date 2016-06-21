Pima County Sheriff Pleads With Public To Stay Inside

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is pleading with the public to avoid the outdoors after three heat-related deaths in the Tucson area just this weekend.

Nanos said the three deaths are easily preventable by avoiding the outdoors in record heat.

At least five people in Arizona have died in heat-related incidents in the past two days.

That includes a hiker from out of the country who was with a small group at a Ventana Canyon trail outside of Tucson. Another member of the group who is also a foreigner is still missing and the sheriff's department will continue to search until sundown.

A 19-year-old woman died on Sunday while hiking near Tucson. A 28-year-old woman also died while mountain biking in the Phoenix area. And a 25-year-old man hiking near Gold Canyon also died because of the heat.