Southwest Boosts Efforts To Keep Visitors Safe Amid Heatwave

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2016 at 8:11 AM MST
AP Photo/Matt York

Last year, a French couple died while trying to make sure their 9-year-old son had enough water on a broiling summertime outing at a New Mexico national park.

This past weekend, two Germans visiting Arizona for a conference died after taking a hike in perilous, record-breaking heat.

The U.S. Southwest has seen its share of heat-related visitor deaths.

Amid another staggering heatwave, local governments and businesses in the region are increasing their efforts to alert tourists when summer rolls in and safe outdoor conditions roll out.

They're improving brochures and signs by providing information in different languages. And they're educating hotel employees on what to tell tourists with outdoor travel plans.

But it's not just those from out of town at risk. Law enforcement officials say most people who end up in trouble when the temperature soars are locals who ignore warnings.

Associated Press
