Proposal To Widen Kaibab Forest Corridors Draws Protests

A plan to widen hundreds of miles of camping corridors south of the Grand Canyon is drawing opposition from conservationists.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Kaibab National Forest officials say popular corridors to the canyon's South Rim will be expanded from 30 feet to 300 feet over the next three years.

The limit is 300 feet in several other forests in Arizona.

The proposal means opening access to an additional 21,000 acres for off-road camping as well as 24 miles of official road within two forest districts.

Environmental groups say off-road vehicles could potentially damage wildlife habitats, grasslands and other landscape.

Kaibab spokeswoman Jackie Banks says the change was made because of complaints about initial road limits closing off campsites that had been used for years.