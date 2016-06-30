Arizona Pot Legalization Supporters To Submit Petition

Supporters of legalizing marijuana in Arizona are expected to submit enough signatures for their proposal to qualify for the ballot in November.

Organizers of the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol say they plan to file petitions containing about 220,000 signatures with state officials Thursday morning.

They need to gather roughly 150,000 valid signatures by July to get on the ballot.

The initiative would allow adults age 21 and older to carry limited amounts of marijuana.

There would also be a system in which marijuana would be regulated the way alcohol is and have a 15 percent tax.

Most of the revenue from that tax would go toward education in Arizona.

The proposal has drawn fierce opposition from Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas and Maricopa County Bill Montgomery.