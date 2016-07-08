© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Watchtower Benefits From Preservation Grant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2016 at 8:01 AM MST
A fundraising arm of Grand Canyon National Park has been awarded a grant to restore murals in a historic watchtower.

The murals inside the Desert View Watchtower tell the stories of American Indians who once lived in the area. The Grand Canyon Association says water leaks have badly damaged the artwork.

The $250,000 grant comes from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Twenty historic sites in national parks had been vying for $2 million in preservation grants.

Grand Canyon was one of the top three favorites in a public campaign that drew more about 1.1 million votes.

Work on the 70-foot-tall stone watchtower is scheduled to begin in October.

It was built in the early 1930s by famed architect Mary Colter.

