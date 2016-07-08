Injunction Sought In Fight Over Arizona County's Elections

A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit says Arizona's top election officials should be required to have court-approved plans in place for how they're going to manage the upcoming primary and general elections.

The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a motion Thursday seeking a preliminary injunction calling for election administration plans to be submitted by the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials.

The group already is suing over the way the county ran its troubled presidential primary election in March, arguing that countless Arizona voters were disenfranchised by the cutting of polling places to just 60 from about 200 in the 2012 presidential primary.

The cut in polling places was one of the causes of lines that exceeded five hours in some locations.

State and county officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.