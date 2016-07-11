Fight Breaks Out Between Inmate Groups At Kingman Prison

Prison officials say a unit of a Kingman prison is temporarily closed to visitors after a fight involving 50 inmates broke out.

The Today's News-Herald reports that the skirmish occurred between two groups Saturday morning at the Arizona State Prison facility in the Huachuca Unit.

Corrections and Detention Acting Warden Robert Patton says four inmates were hospitalized for minor injuries but returned to the prison unit by the evening.

According to Patton, no other injuries or property damage took place.

He says prison staff restored order within a few minutes.

He says prison staff restored order within a few minutes.

Though no visitors will be permitted for the next few days, inmates can still use the