Snowflake Man Pleads Not Guilty In Double Murder Case

A Snowflake man indicted in the shooting deaths of two women outside an eastern Arizona courthouse has pleaded not guilty.

Salomon Diaz is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

His plea was entered Tuesday during an arraignment in Navajo County Superior Court in Holbrook.

Authorities say Diaz fatally shot 25-year-old Ashley Utley, the mother of his grandchildren, and her mother, 45-year-old Sherry Quintero-Davenport. Another woman was injured in the June 28 shooting.

The shooting happened after a child custody hearing outside the county courthouse.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court again next month for a release hearing. He's being held on a $2 million bond.