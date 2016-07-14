Ex-Arizona Lotto Director Sued By Female Employees He Fired

Two former executives with the Arizona state lottery are suing a former director who resigned amid revelations he used a state vehicle for personal business in violation of state rules.

The two women allege that Tony Bouie fired them so he could hire "friends and cronies," who were male. One also alleges she was fired in violation of her free speech rights because she reported that Bouie took free items from the Arizona Coyotes.

The lawsuit filed in federal court last week by former executives Karen Bach and Jessica Reimann seeks unspecified general and punitive damages for constitutional violations.

Bouie has denied doing anything wrong. He told the Arizona Republic Wednesday he looks forward to responding to "these false allegations."

Bouie resigned in January after the Phoenix New Times reported questions about the state car and remodeling of lottery offices. The Arizona Attorney General's office investigated but spokeswoman Mia Garcia said Wednesday the AG closed that probe last month and won't seek charges.