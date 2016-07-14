Havasupai Tribe Halts Commercial Hiking Trips Following Horse Abuse

The Havasupai Tribe this week closed all access by commercial hiking guides to the Havasupai Campground. The closure follows animal abuse charges recently brought against a member of the tribe whose horses packed gear for the companies’ clients. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Hundreds of guiding reservations were canceled this week after the Havasupai Council halted the trips. Tribal officials say they’re devising a new plan to manage pack animals contracted by guiding companies to haul gear nearly 10 miles to Supai Village.

A member of the tribe was charged with felony animal abuse in April. Several of his horses were found malnourished and in need of medical attention.

At least half a dozen companies lead trips to the waterfalls at the Havasupai Campground on a regular basis, often guiding more than 20 clients at a time.

Access to Havasupai is still available for non-guided visitors with reservations. No other details are available at this time.