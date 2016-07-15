Autopsy: ASU Professor Died From Multiple Injuries In Fall

An Arizona State University professor found dead in Oak Creek Canyon two months ago died from multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in a fall and hypothermia may have contributed to her death.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that it obtained results of Debra Schwartz's autopsy by the Coconino County medical examiner.

The body of the 59-year-old English professor was found May 8 at the bottom of a cliff below the rim of Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona after a three-day search by the county sheriff's department.

She was about a half-mile from her camping spot in the Pine Flat Campground.

Sheriff's officials say foul play isn't suspected in Schwartz's death. The June 30 autopsy concluded the death was accidental and the scene indicated Schwartz had fallen into the steep ravine.