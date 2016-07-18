© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Weather Conditions Cause Grand Canyon Wildfire To Spread

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2016 at 7:53 AM MST
Inciweb

A wildfire that has been a potential threat to a highway serving the Grand Canyon's North Rim has spread thanks to dry and windy conditions.

An incident management team says flames jumped between tree tops Saturday, moving rapidly at times to the northeast in the Saddle Mountain Wilderness.

However, firefighters continue to keep the blaze at bay to the north and east of State Route Highway 67.

Crews planned to spend Sunday focused on securing the fire perimeter. Helicopters will continue to drop water as needed.

Several trails and campgrounds are closed until further notice.

The lightning-caused fire is still at zero containment.

It started June 29 and has burned 9.3 square miles.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Grand CanyonFire Season 2016
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content