Weather Conditions Cause Grand Canyon Wildfire To Spread

A wildfire that has been a potential threat to a highway serving the Grand Canyon's North Rim has spread thanks to dry and windy conditions.

An incident management team says flames jumped between tree tops Saturday, moving rapidly at times to the northeast in the Saddle Mountain Wilderness.

However, firefighters continue to keep the blaze at bay to the north and east of State Route Highway 67.

Crews planned to spend Sunday focused on securing the fire perimeter. Helicopters will continue to drop water as needed.

Several trails and campgrounds are closed until further notice.

The lightning-caused fire is still at zero containment.

It started June 29 and has burned 9.3 square miles.