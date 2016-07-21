© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
U.S. Senate Bill Aims to Halt International Sale of Native American Objects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published July 21, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
A group of bipartisan U.S. Senators from the Southwest wants to halt the international sale of Native American artifacts. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, they’ve introduced a bill that would double the penalties for exporting the objects. 

Under the so-called STOP Act, anyone caught smuggling the items out of the U.S. could face 10 years in prison along with fines. The bill would also create a group made up of tribal representatives to help federal officials determine the extent of worldwide artifact trafficking.

It comes after several high-profile auctions in Paris of Navajo and Hopi objects, and attempts by tribes and the U.S. Justice Department to halt the sales.

Arizona Republican Senator John McCain is a cosponsor of the bill.

“Right now there are priceless Native American artifacts that are sold on the underground market, and these tribes deserves to have the implements and the significance of their heritage and their culture. We need to do a better job, very frankly,” says McCain.

Trafficking tribal artifacts and remains is illegal under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. But French courts have allowed the auctions to go forward there. Groups including the Holocaust Art Restitution Project have condemned the sales.

The STOP Act will go to the Committee on Indian Affairs before possible consideration by the full Senate.

