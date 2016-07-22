No Charges Filed in Winslow Police Shooting Case

Authorities say no charges will be filed against a Winslow police officer in the shooting death of a woman four months ago.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced Friday that his office "found no evidence of criminal conduct" by Officer Austin Shipley.

Shipley was responding March 27 to a reported shoplifting at a Winslow convenience store and fired five shots at Loreal Tsingine, who allegedly threatened him with scissors.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated the shooting and forwarded its findings to Montgomery's office for an independent prosecutorial review requested by the Navajo County Attorney's Office.

Tsingine's family has filed a $10.5 million notice of claim against the city.

It alleges Shipley violated Tsingine's civil rights and Winslow was negligent in "hiring, training, retaining, controlling and supervising" the officer.



