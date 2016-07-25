Navajo Nation Condemns Decision Not to Charge Winslow Officer in Shooting

Navajo Nation officials are condemning the decision by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office not to charge a Winslow police officer in the shooting death of a Navajo woman. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, they’re calling on the U.S. Justice Department to open a federal investigation.

The tribal council is demanding that the U.S. Attorney General review the incident. On March 27, Officer Austin Shipley shot Loreal Tsingine five times while responding to a shoplifting call.

Shipley’s body camera footage allegedly shows the woman lunging at him with a pair scissors as he was trying to detain her. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office investigated the shooting, and found no evidence of criminal conduct on the part of Shipley.

The tribal council and the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission say Tsingine’s death is appalling and are disappointed charges were not brought against the officer.

Shipley remains on paid administrative leave during an internal affairs investigation. There’s no word yet on whether there will be a federal review.