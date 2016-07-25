Smoke From Wildfire Visible In Sedona, Verde Valley Area

A wildfire is burning close to Sedona but is not threatening any structures.

Fire officials say the lightning-caused fire started Wednesday around noon in on Munds Mountain, about 3 miles east of Sedona.

It has burned 190 acres, most of it rugged terrain.

Smoke and some flames are visible from Sedona, the Verde Valley and major highways.

Firefighters on the ground and helicopters with buckets are being used to help suppress and contain the fire.

Crews are focused on ensuring the fire does not spread northward.

Roughly 55 personnel are assigned to the fire.