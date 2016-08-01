Monday Is Deadline To Register To Vote In Arizona Primary

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Arizona's Aug. 30 primary election.

Locations where citizens can register in person include county recorders' offices, or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online. Mailed-in registrations must be postmarked by Monday.

Contested primary races for statewide offices include the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and Republican nominations for seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission.

There also are high-profile races for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District and the Republican nominations in the 1st and 5th districts.

Nominations for numerous county offices across the state are also up for grabs.

Voters who are registered as independents or as not affiliated with a particular party must select one party's ballot in order to vote in the primary.