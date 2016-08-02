© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

1 Of 3 McCain Challengers Suspends Campaign

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2016 at 7:39 AM MST
Gage Skidmore

One of three Republicans challenging Sen. John McCain in this month's primary election says he is suspending his campaign, although his name will remain on the ballot.

Scottsdale businessman Alex Meluskey said in a YouTube announcement that he had promised to drop out before voting began if he didn't think he could win. He says he wants to clear the way for the defeat of McCain.

Former state Sen. Kelli Ward is also trying to unseat McCain and said Monday that Meluskey's decision helps her effort. Also on the ballot is Sun City resident Clair Van Steenwyk.

Early voting begins Wednesday.

Federal Election Commission filings show Meluskey spent more than $788,000 on the campaign, much of it his own money.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is the only Democrat running.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsSenator John McCainAnn Kirkpatrickprimary electionsKelli Ward
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content