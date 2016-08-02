1 Of 3 McCain Challengers Suspends Campaign

One of three Republicans challenging Sen. John McCain in this month's primary election says he is suspending his campaign, although his name will remain on the ballot.

Scottsdale businessman Alex Meluskey said in a YouTube announcement that he had promised to drop out before voting began if he didn't think he could win. He says he wants to clear the way for the defeat of McCain.

Former state Sen. Kelli Ward is also trying to unseat McCain and said Monday that Meluskey's decision helps her effort. Also on the ballot is Sun City resident Clair Van Steenwyk.

Early voting begins Wednesday.

Federal Election Commission filings show Meluskey spent more than $788,000 on the campaign, much of it his own money.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is the only Democrat running.