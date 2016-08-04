McCain Still Backing Trump, Despite Dustups

U.S. Sen. John McCain says he's not going back on his pledge to support Donald Trump as the Republican Party's presidential nominee despite a series of Trump comments that have brought rebukes from McCain and other top Republicans.

McCain said Wednesday that he intends to support the nominee of the party, period.

The Arizona senator and 2008 GOP nominee also said he isn't going to expand on the lengthy statement he issued in response to Trump's criticism of the parents of an Army captain killed in Iraq in 2004. McCain says he has severely criticized those comments and "has talked about it as much as I am going to."

McCain declined to address Trump's comments that he would not support McCain's re-election because he hasn't done enough to help veterans.