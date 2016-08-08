DES Child Care Program To Serve More Low-Income Families

The Arizona Department of Economic Security says it has good news for many low-income families looking to receive child care for their children.

The DES Child Care Administration has released nearly 4,400 children from a Priority-1 wait list, representing almost 2,300 families.

Child care assistance is now available to an additional 4,385 that were the highest priority on the wait list.

All 2,298 released families will receive a notice in the mail informing them of this change in status.

Released families are asked to contact their Child Care Administration office with their Child Care Provider selection and verification of their eligibility.

Once eligibility is confirmed, they will be able to receive financial assistance with child care costs.