Judge To Hear Challenge To Minimum Wage Initiatives

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2016 at 8:14 AM MST
getty-money_1500_184827941.jpg

A judge is set to hear a challenge to a voter initiative raising the state's minimum wage from $8.05 per hour to $12 an hour by 2020.

The lawsuit filed by the Arizona Restaurant Association against the minimum wage initiative says many or all of the signatures are invalid because of problems with the signature-gatherers or the petition sheets themselves.

The group backing the initiative says they're confident it will survive the challenge.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joshua Rogers is set to hear arguments Thursday. He could reject the challenge or block the initiative from the November ballot. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal.

The Secretary of State's office is still verifying if there are enough signatures to put the initiative on the ballot.

economy minimum wage Secretary of State Local News
Associated Press
