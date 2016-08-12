Kaibab Officials Seeking Public Comments on Grassland Restoration Project

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest have proposed a project that would restore more than half a million acres of grassland. As Arizona Public Radio's Justin Regan reports, it's designed to enhance habitat health and to guard against wildfire.

Large swaths of the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts were historically covered sparse grasslands. But climate change, fire suppression, and livestock grazing have increased the number of trees there. Kaibab managers say this has hurt the population of native species, like prairie dogs and pronghorn antelope, and decreased ground vegetation. The overpopulation of trees also disrupts the natural fire ecology of the area.

The restoration plan calls for tree thinning, pile burns and the possible use of herbicides.

Environmental groups say they support restoring natural habitats on the Kaibab, but are concerned that sustained grazing operations will continue to damage the natural grassland.

A public comment period for the project is open through Spetember 8th.