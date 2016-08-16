© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hopi Lawsuit VS Flagstaff Over Snowmaking Dismissed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2016 at 7:37 AM MST
Arizona Snowbowl

City officials say a lawsuit filed by the Hopi Tribe against Flagstaff over artificial snowmaking has been dismissed by Coconino County Superior Court.

The suit filed in 2011 claimed the city's decision to sell treated wastewater to the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort causes a public nuisance and negatively impacts people and plants.

The Snowbowl has used the water to make snow as a way to extend its ski season.

All three claims in the tribe's lawsuit were dismissed in 2012.

The dismissal was later appealed and sent back to court in 2013 for litigation on the public nuisance claim.

The case was postponed extensively while the city and the tribe tried to work out a settlement.

The Snowbowl filed a motion to dismiss in February. The court granted it Friday.

