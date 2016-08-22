Minimum Wage Initiative Qualifies For Ballot

The Arizona secretary of state's office says a voter initiative raising the state's minimum wage from $8.05 per hour to $12 an hour by 2020 has made the November ballot.

Friday's determination came just hours after a judge rejected a challenge to what is now officially called Proposition 206.

The Secretary of State certified the measure after counties finished checking a sample of signatures to determine enough were there to put it on the ballot. It takes nearly 151,000 valid signatures to qualify.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joshua Rogers' ruling sends the wage boost to voters barring a successful appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Rogers ruled the Arizona Restaurant Association filed its challenge too late and dismissed the case.

The association alleged many of the signatures were invalid because signature-gatherers weren't qualified.

Rogers ruled that indeed scores of people who collected signatures didn't qualify and he would have thrown out their petition sheets. But they stand because of the late challenge.

4:30 p.m.

A judge has rejected a challenge to a voter initiative raising the state's minimum wage from $8.05 per hour to $12 an hour by 2020.

Friday's ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joshua Rogers means the wage boost will be on the November ballot barring a successful appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Rogers ruled the Arizona Restaurant Association filed its challenge too late and dismissed the case.

The association alleged many of the signatures were invalid because signature-gatherers weren't qualified.

Rogers ruled that indeed scores of people who collected signatures didn't qualify and he would have thrown out their petition sheets. But they stand because the lawsuit was filed too late.

The Secretary of State is finalizing its signature review to see if the measure makes the ballot.