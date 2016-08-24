Lawsuit Filed In Death Of Arizona Shooting Range Instructor

The family of an Arizona shooting range instructor who was accidentally killed by a 9-year-old girl with an Uzi has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The suit seeks a jury trial in Mohave County Superior Court to determine compensatory damages and special damages for Charles Vacca's widow and three children plus his ex-wife and mother.

It says the owners and operators of the Last Stop shooting range in White Hills, Arizona were negligent in Vacca's August 2014 death.

The suit says the Uzi wasn't a safe or appropriate weapon to entrust to a young girl and caused her to lose control of the weapon.

Investigators say when the girl fired the Uzi, the gun's recoil wrenched its barrel upward. A bullet hit the 39-year-old Vacca in the head, killing him.