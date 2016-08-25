© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Public Lands Advocates Rally for Grand Canyon Monument

By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 25, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
Ryan Heinsius
President Obama has designated the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine to honor the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Public lands advocates rallied in Flagstaff yesterday in hopes the president will declare another such monument near the Grand Canyon. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Members of the group Environment Arizona gathered at Flagstaff City Hall to support the designation of a 1.7-million-acre Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument. They believe it would protect the park from radioactive pollution by banning uranium mining in the area.

“Uranium contamination in our region is not theoretical,” says Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott, who is also in favor of the plan. “These are our lands, these are common lands, they need to be protected as such, and the values that we hold important to us in this region need to be preserved, and that’s exactly what this proposal does.”

Twenty Southwestern tribes back the proposal. They say a monument would protect Native American cultural sites in the Grand Canyon.

The debate, however, has been divisive. The Arizona Game and Fish Department, and some lawmakers, say a national monument designation would complicate wildlife management and add another layer of federal control.

Recent polls show a majority of Arizonans support the monument proposal. 

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkHopiUraniumHavasupaiEnvironmentFlagstaffminingLocal NewsNavajo NationArizona Department of Game and FishGrand Canyon Heritage National Monument
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
