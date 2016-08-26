Kirkpatrick Calls on Arpaio to Resign Following Criminal Contempt Allegations

Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick has called on Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio to resign immediately. It follows a recent judge’s ruling that the sheriff may have committed criminal contempt of court. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Kirkpatrick says Arizona can’t have a sheriff in office who breaks the law and abuses the public’s trust. A federal judge asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office last week to look into prosecuting Arpaio. He’s accused of ignoring court orders to stop racially profiling Latinos during traffic stops and immigration patrols. The referral means the sheriff could face fines or jail time if found guilty.

The Republican sheriff is seeking reelection after more than two decades on the job. A representative with his campaign says Arpaio won’t resign and the allegations against him are baseless.