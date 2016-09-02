GOP Delivers Wanted Poster With Bullet Holes To Kirkpatrick

Many Democrats are upset after the Arizona Republican Party delivered a wanted poster with bullet holes to the Phoenix campaign office of U.S. Senate candidate Ann Kirkpatrick.

Her campaign staff is calling Thursday's action by the GOP a "tasteless and ignorant stunt."

Kirkpatrick's campaign manager Max Croes says "there is absolutely no place for this disturbing imagery in Arizona politics."

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly say "there is no room for invoking the use of firearms in our politics" and they want the state Republican Party to apologize.

Giffords was shot in the head during a constituent meeting at a Tucson supermarket parking lot in January 2011.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Kirkpatrick is facing Sen. John McCain, who is seeking a sixth term.