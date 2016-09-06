AZ Attorney General Says Guns Allowed At Private Schools

Arizona's attorney general says the state's private elementary, middle and high schools can allow guns on campus.

The Arizona Republic reports that an opinion from the Arizona Attorney General's office says state and federal laws don't prevent someone with proper permits from carrying a concealed gun on private school grounds.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich also says the law doesn't prevent schools form having guns secured on campus for use by trained employees who are not police officers.

State Sen. Steve Yarbrough, a Chandler Republican, asked for the legal opinion several months ago. He says he works with a lot of private schools and several have asked what kind of measures they can take to make their campuses safer.