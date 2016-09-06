© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Attorney General Says Guns Allowed At Private Schools

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2016 at 8:14 AM MST
Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic

Arizona's attorney general says the state's private elementary, middle and high schools can allow guns on campus.

The Arizona Republic reports that an opinion from the Arizona Attorney General's office says state and federal laws don't prevent someone with proper permits from carrying a concealed gun on private school grounds.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich also says the law doesn't prevent schools form having guns secured on campus for use by trained employees who are not police officers.

State Sen. Steve Yarbrough, a Chandler Republican, asked for the legal opinion several months ago. He says he works with a lot of private schools and several have asked what kind of measures they can take to make their campuses safer.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationgunsAttorney General Mark Brnovichguns on campusschools
Associated Press
