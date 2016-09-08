© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

TGen North Develops Screening Test for Hospital-Acquired Infections

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published September 8, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_david_dorward_phd__national_institute_of_allergy_and_infectious_disease.jpg
David Dorward, PhD / National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease
/

Tens of thousands of patients die every year from infections they pick up while they’re in the hospital. A Flagstaff-based institute has developed a screening test to find these infections early, before symptoms appear.

The test is designed for Klebsiella pneumoniae, an organism that causes pneumonia and bloodstream infections. Jolene Bowers, a molecular biologist at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, says the new test can look for infectious organisms in hundreds of patients at a time.

“So a lot of these organisms will hide out on these patients or in these patients, and nobody knows that they’re there until they surface in an infection,” Bowers says. “But what we’re trying to do is catch that before it happens.”

The test uses DNA sequencing to identify the strain of bacteria, because some strains are more deadly than others. It also looks for antibiotic resistance. Bowers plans to expand it to include other common hospital infections.

A description of the method will appear in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology in October.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News TGenhealth carepublic healthBiologyScience and Innovationbacteriahealthdisease
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content