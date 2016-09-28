© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Data: Adult Smoking Rate In Arizona Drops To 14 Percent

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2016 at 7:57 AM MST
quit-smoking.jpg
Photo courtesy of Shutterfly
/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the adult smoking rate in Arizona has dropped to 14 percent.

That's down from more than 19 percent in 2011.

The latest Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System report shows the decrease translates to more than 200,000 Arizonans who quit smoking over the last five years.

Smoking is a leading cause of death in the United States.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says helping people quit smoking is a top priority for them.

Health officials say secondhand smoke also is harmful to family members who don't smoke, especially children.

To help people quit smoking, the state Department of Health Services operates the Arizona Smokers' Helpline.

The ASHLine offers free individual counseling to people who want to quit any tobacco product.

Associated Press
