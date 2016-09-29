Arizona's 1st Congressional District Candidates Debate Again

The top candidates for Arizona's 1st Congressional District seat sparred again over who is better qualified to lead the sprawling, rural district.

Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu (bab-you) is the Republican nominee. He squared off in a televised debate Wednesday night with his Democratic opponent, former state lawmaker Tom O'Halleran.

As he did in their previous debate last month, Babeu denounced O'Halleran as a big spender while in the Arizona Legislature who'll continue government expansion in Washington.

O'Halleran says he has cut budgets responsibly in the past and represented the district well in the state Senate from 2007-09.

The district is currently represented by Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who easily won re-election in 2014.

She vacated the seat to challenge Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in the Nov. 8 general election.