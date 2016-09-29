Rally in Prescott Valley Next Week For Trump

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is coming back to Arizona, which has emerged as a battleground state in the race for the White House.

Trump's state campaign director says Trump is scheduled to appear at a 2 p.m. rally Tuesday in Prescott Valley.

Free tickets for the event at the Prescott Valley Event Center are available on Trump's website.

It will be Trump's sixth trip to Arizona since he began his campaign last year.

The events have drawn large crowds of both supporters and protesters.

Trump was last in Arizona in August, when he announced his 10-point immigration plan during a speech at the Phoenix Convention Center.

He used a December event in Mesa to call for a halt to illegal immigration.