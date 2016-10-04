Grand Canyon National Park Sets Dates For North Rim Shutdown

Grand Canyon National Park will begin its winter shutdown of most visitors at the North Rim in mid-October.

Park officials say most visitor services will cease on Oct. 15, with breakfast on Oct. 16 being the last meal served at Grand Canyon Lodge.

Canyon Trail Rides will offer their last mule rides on October 15, and North Rim campground sites are available by reservation through October 31.

The North Rim Visitor Center and the North Rim Backcountry Information Center will be open through Oct. 31.

Sales of self-service gas and diesel will continue in the park through Dec. 1 unless snowfall closes the highway earlier.

All North Rim operations will close for the season at 8 am on Thursday, December 1.