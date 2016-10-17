Yavapai County Election Officials Report Return-Date Misprint on Early Ballots

Election officials in Yavapai County say a small number of voters in Prescott received early ballots with incorrect return dates listed on them. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, worker error is to blame.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s office says the misprint was limited to about 2,500 ballots. The incorrect return date was mistakenly keyed in for one batch of envelopes.

“We are sending out letters to those voters that were affected basically stating that the date on the outside of the envelope wasn’t correct. It should have stated 11/8/16. Everything in that ballot package, though, is correct,” says Chief Deputy Recorder Karen McCracken.

McCracken says a voter reported the error Sunday night, and election officials immediately began to look into it.

Early voting began statewide last week, and more than 500 ballots have already been returned to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office. The county currently has more than 137,000 registered voters, which is much higher than past presidential elections.