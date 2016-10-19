Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Flagstaff

Recent polls show a dead heat in Arizona between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. That has Democrats hopeful for a win in the historically red state. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Clinton’s former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, campaigned for her yesterday in Flagstaff.

Sanders spoke to an enthusiastic full house of mostly college students on the Northern Arizona University campus. He stressed the importance of lowering student debt and expanding educational opportunities in the U.S.

An enthusiastic crowd, made up mostly of college students, awaits Bernie Sanders who spoke on the Northern Arizona University campus Tuesday in support of Hillary Clinton.

“What Secretary Clinton and I agreed upon is a proposal that says public colleges and universities in the United States of America will be tuition free for all families in the middle class,” Sanders told the crowd.

Sanders also drew on other familiar themes from his own presidential run like wealth and wage inequality, universal healthcare, and the environment. He said a Clinton presidency would incorporate those issues and focus on growing the middle class.

Charlie Burgin (left) with the NAU Young Democrats and a friend await a speech by Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday on the Northern Arizona University campus in support of Hillary Clinton.

Sanders urged the audience to help boost voter turnout in the Grand Canyon State.

“Arizona is one of the battleground states. We can win here!” he said.

Supporters await a speech by Sen. Bernie Sanders in support of Hillary Clinton Tuesday on the Northern Arizona University campus.

The Clinton campaign announced this week it would pour $2 million into advertising in Arizona, and dispatch several high-profile surrogates. In addition to Sanders, First Lady Michelle Obama will speak in Phoenix as well as Chelsea Clinton.