Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Flagstaff
Recent polls show a dead heat in Arizona between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. That has Democrats hopeful for a win in the historically red state. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Clinton’s former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, campaigned for her yesterday in Flagstaff.
Sanders spoke to an enthusiastic full house of mostly college students on the Northern Arizona University campus. He stressed the importance of lowering student debt and expanding educational opportunities in the U.S.
“What Secretary Clinton and I agreed upon is a proposal that says public colleges and universities in the United States of America will be tuition free for all families in the middle class,” Sanders told the crowd.
Sanders also drew on other familiar themes from his own presidential run like wealth and wage inequality, universal healthcare, and the environment. He said a Clinton presidency would incorporate those issues and focus on growing the middle class.
Sanders urged the audience to help boost voter turnout in the Grand Canyon State.
“Arizona is one of the battleground states. We can win here!” he said.
The Clinton campaign announced this week it would pour $2 million into advertising in Arizona, and dispatch several high-profile surrogates. In addition to Sanders, First Lady Michelle Obama will speak in Phoenix as well as Chelsea Clinton.