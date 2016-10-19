© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed Burns Planned On North Rim Of Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 19, 2016 at 10:01 AM MST
Grand Canyon National Park officials plan large prescribed burns on the North Rim that will produce smoke visible from both rims and then inside the canyon itself.

Officials say the burns planned this week will accomplish several purposes, including reducing accumulated potential fuel for wildfires and re-adapting the ecosystem to fire.

One fire is planned for a 38-square-mile area of ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forest along the park's north boundary and west of Highway 67.

The second fire is planned for nearly 8 square miles on the Walhalla Plateau west and south of Cape Royal Road.

Officials say smoke from burns fires will be most visible during ignition operations and then gradually diminish.

Smoke is expected to settle in the canyon within a few days after each fire starts.

