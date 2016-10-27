© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Appeals Court Mulls Arizona Ballot Count Rules

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2016 at 7:39 AM MST
cd17ballots_ac22553x.jpg
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
/

A federal appeals court panel is considering whether to order Arizona to count ballots cast by voters in the wrong precinct as requested in a lawsuit by some voters and the state and national Democratic parties.

A lawyer representing the voters and the party said a district court judge got it wrong when he ruled that Arizona has a valid reason not to count the ballots because local races are involved. Attorney Elisabeth Frost made the arguments Wednesday before a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel.

She told the panel that nearly 11,000 voters had their ballots tossed in the 2012 presidential election because they voted in the wrong polling place. She says the practice affects minorities more often than white voters and should be barred.

An attorney for the state of Arizona told the panel it would be extremely difficult to count ballots cast by voters in the wrong precinct. An attorney for the state Republican Party said ordering such a count would be unfair to local candidates.

Democrats are also challenging a law banning ballot collection and want an extra day of voter registration. Rulings in all three challenges could come at any time.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsDemocratic PartyRepublican PartyPresidential candidates
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content