© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

News Organizations, State To Argue In Arizona Execution Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2016 at 7:55 AM MST
lethal_injection1.jpg
Q. Sakamaki/Redux
/

Attorneys will present arguments before a federal judge in Phoenix on Friday in one of two cases challenging the secrecy surrounding executions in Arizona.

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of news organizations including The Associated Press after the July 2014 execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood, who died nearly two hours after he was injected with a two-drug combination. Wood's attorney says the execution was botched, a claim the state denies.

The organizations say the public has a right to know how the state carries out executions.

But the state says its executions are transparent and that not all details should be public.

A different lawsuit originally filed by Wood and other death row inmates also challenges the secrecy around executions. Executions have been on hold since Wood's death.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PhoenixexecutionsAZ Dept of Corrections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content