Land Trust Advocates ask Feds to Block Prop 123

A group that works to maximize the value of school trust lands across the West is asking U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate whether a voter-approved Arizona law violates federal law.

The Utah-based Advocates for School Trust Lands told Lynch in a letter released Tuesday that Proposition 123 violates the state's fiduciary responsibility over the state land trust and violates the Enabling Act. That's the 1910 law that helped prepare Arizona for statehood.

Proposition 123 was championed by Gov. Doug Ducey and boosts payouts to schools from the $5.2 billion trust by about $2.2 billion over 10 years. It was narrowly approved by voters in a May special election.



