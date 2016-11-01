Winslow Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Resigns

A Winslow police officer who fatally shot a Native American woman after responding to a convenience-store shoplifting eight months ago has resigned from the department.

According to a release Monday from the city manager's office, Austin Shipley decided to quit after a meeting in which he was confronted with the results of an internal affairs investigation into the March 27 shooting of Loreal Tsingine.

Authorities say the 27-year-old woman was holding a pair of medical scissors and posing a threat before she was shot five times on a sidewalk.

Native American activists protested the shooting, saying it was excessive.

The Navajo County Attorney's Office asked for an independent prosecutorial review and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced in July that they found no evidence of criminal conduct by Shipley.