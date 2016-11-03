VP Candidate Kaine To Deliver Phoenix Speech In Spanish

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is coming to Phoenix to deliver a speech entirely in Spanish.

Democrats are billing the Spanish speech on Thursday as a first for a candidate on the White House ticket.

Kaine developed his Spanish decades ago as a young missionary in Honduras. He frequently breaks into Spanish on the campaign trail, especially in battleground states like Florida, but hasn't made an entire address in the language.

The visit comes as Democrats are courting Latinos in Arizona in hopes they can help swing the state in the win column for Hillary Clinton. Only one Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since the Truman administration.

Kaine's speech is at a community center in the Maryvale section of Phoenix, a heavily Hispanic neighborhood. He is also making a trip to Tucson.