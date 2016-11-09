Arizona Defeats Recreational Pot, Passes Minimum Wage Boost

Arizonans weighed in on several statewide and local ballot propositions during yesterday’s general election. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, voters passed a measure to give the state’s workers a raise, but rejected legalizing recreational marijuana.

Proposition 205 was defeated by more than 4 percentage points. Opponents from around the country poured millions of dollars into the race that would have taxed and legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona.

Voters in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Maine, however, passed such initiatives. Colorado, Alaska, Oregon and Washington have already legalized recreational marijuana.

Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved Prop 206, which raises Arizona’s minimum wage to $10 an hour in January. It then progressively boosts the wage every year until 2020 when it’ll reach $12. The state’s minimum wage will then be adjusted annually based on the cost of living.

In addition, Flagstaff voters approved an initiative to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour throughout the next five years.