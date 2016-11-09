© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Defeats Recreational Pot, Passes Minimum Wage Boost

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 9, 2016 at 6:35 AM MST
9a695b45b1a692919805d0d4d15c7863.jpg
The Daily Dot
/

Arizonans weighed in on several statewide and local ballot propositions during yesterday’s general election. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, voters passed a measure to give the state’s workers a raise, but rejected legalizing recreational marijuana.

Proposition 205 was defeated by more than 4 percentage points. Opponents from around the country poured millions of dollars into the race that would have taxed and legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona.

Voters in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Maine, however, passed such initiatives. Colorado, Alaska, Oregon and Washington have already legalized recreational marijuana.

Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved Prop 206, which raises Arizona’s minimum wage to $10 an hour in January. It then progressively boosts the wage every year until 2020 when it’ll reach $12. The state’s minimum wage will then be adjusted annually based on the cost of living.

In addition, Flagstaff voters approved an initiative to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour throughout the next five years. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsvotingLocal NewsRecreational Marijuana
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content