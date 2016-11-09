© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tom O’Halleran Defeats Paul Babeu in Arizona’s First Congressional District

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 9, 2016 at 7:41 AM MST
BabeuOHalleran.jpg
Arizona Republic
/

Efforts by Republicans to flip Arizona’s First Congressional District from blue to red have failed. Democrat Tom O’Halleran has defeated his Republican opponent, Paul Babeu. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

O’Halleran delivered a decisive victory in the race with nearly 52 percent of the vote. About 43 percent of CD1’s voters cast their ballots for Babeu, the sheriff of southern Arizona’s Pinal County. Green Party candidate Ray Parrish received about 6 percent.

O’Halleran is a retired police officer, businessman, and former Republican state legislator from Sedona. He campaigned on economic issues and job creation along with immigration reform, education and veterans’ issues in the largely rural CD1. It’s the state’s largest congressional district and includes most of northern and eastern Arizona and the Navajo Nation.

The CD1 seat was vacated by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick who declined a run for reelection to challenge Republican John McCain for his U.S. Senate seat. McCain won a sixth term from Arizonans by more than 220,000 votes. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News John McCainelectionsvotingAnn KirkpatrickDemocratic PartyLocal NewsNavajo NationCongressional District 1Republican PartyPaul BabeuTom O'Halleran
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content