KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey Orders Flags Put At Half-Staff To Honor Fallen Officer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2016 at 8:14 AM MST
Show Low Police Department
/

Flags at state office buildings in Arizona will be at half-staff Thursday in honor of a Show Low police officer killed in the line of duty in a shooting Tuesday in the eastern Arizona community.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the honor for Officer Darrin Reed.

Ducey called the killing of Reed a tragedy a "deeply humbling reminder" of sacrifices that police officers make daily to keep communities safe.

A man described by authorities as a suspect in the killing of Reed was killed early Wednesday during a shootout with police at a rental cabin in Pinetop-Lakeside.

