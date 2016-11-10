Tribe: Navajo Code Talker Dies In New Mexico

Navajo Nation officials say Navajo Code Talker George Paul James has died in New Mexico.

Tribal officials say James died Wednesday at an Albuquerque hospital at age 92.

The code talkers used the Navajo language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.

James graduated from high school in Newkirk, Oklahoma and enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17.

He reached the rank of corporal in the 5th Marine Division.

James fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II and later returned to Iwo Jima for the 60th anniversary of the raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi.

He's survived by seven children.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in Lukachukai, Arizona.

Tribal officials say James will be buried on a family plot in Tsaile, Arizona.