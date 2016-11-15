Funeral Held For Show Low Policeman Killed In Line Of Duty

Hundreds of people attended Monday's funeral for a Show Low police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Darrin Reed was fatally shot after responding to a disturbance at a restaurant Wednesday in the town of about 10,000 people in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Authorities say the gunman was later killed during a barricade situation at a rental cabin in the nearby community of Pinetop-Lakeside.

The 50-year-old Reed had been with Show Low police since 2006 and was scheduled to retire in February.

He's survived by a wife and two children.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says its honor guard attended the funeral and gave Reed's widow a $25,000 check from the agency's memorial fund to help with any financial needs of the officer's family.